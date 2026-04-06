Unison Advisors LLC Invests $735,000 in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 222.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sylvamo by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 1,959.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLVM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Sylvamo in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Sylvamo

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Davoli sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $150,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 46,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,646.64. The trade was a 6.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLVM opened at $42.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. Sylvamo Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $66.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.

The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.

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