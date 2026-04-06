BITICA COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $729.69 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $729.69 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00009397 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004598 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,255,142,928 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is www.thebitica.io. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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