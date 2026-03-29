FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR) Short Interest Up 72.9% in March

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RISR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,397 shares, a growth of 72.9% from the February 26th total of 23,947 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,586 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RISR. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 1,409.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 60,108 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 66,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,713,000.

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FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RISR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. 30,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.00. FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44.

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%.

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The FolioBeyond Rising Rates ETF (RISR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income and protect against rising interest rates through exposure to interest-only MBS and US Treasury bonds. The fund is actively managed. RISR was launched on Sep 30, 2021 and is managed by Beyond.

Further Reading

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