Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,713,498 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 12,140,951 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,543,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,710,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,150,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,376,000 after acquiring an additional 384,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 227,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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