Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Short Interest Update

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 16,713,498 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 12,140,951 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,543,436 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7%

VWO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,710,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,150,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,376,000 after acquiring an additional 384,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 85,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 227,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 88,042 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

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