Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gelteq Limited (NASDAQ:GELS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 100,277 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the February 26th total of 136,088 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,141 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gelteq in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gelteq presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gelteq Price Performance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gelteq stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Gelteq Limited ( NASDAQ:GELS Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.44% of Gelteq as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ:GELS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 5,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,199. Gelteq has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Gelteq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gelteq Inc is a biotechnology company which specializes in the formulation, development and manufacturing of ingestible gel platform designed for nutrient and drug delivery. The Company is focused on advancing and commercializing its delivery solutions within core verticals pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter medications, nutraceuticals, animal medications and sports nutrition. Gelteq Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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