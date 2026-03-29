Head to Head Contrast: Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI) vs. Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 39.7% of Greenpro Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -41.16% -25.31% -18.80% Greystone Housing Impact Investors -5.95% 6.13% 1.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 6.71 -$710,000.00 ($0.16) -17.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $85.39 million 1.37 -$7.61 million ($0.38) -13.02

Greenpro Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Greystone Housing Impact Investors. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greystone Housing Impact Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 1 1 1 0 2.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.04%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Greenpro Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

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