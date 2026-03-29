Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN) Short Interest Update

Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 45,683 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 26th total of 72,068 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,287 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Grande Group Trading Down 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GRAN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,667. Grande Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grande Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grande Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grande Group Limited (NASDAQ:GRAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Grande Group

Headquartered in Hong Kong, we are a holding company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, and all of our business is carried out by our wholly-owned Operating Subsidiary in Hong Kong, Grande Capital. Grande Capital is a boutique financial firm that focuses on providing quality corporate finance advisory services to clients in Asia. Grande Capital is a licensed corporation under the SFO to engage in Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 6 (advising on corporate finance) regulated activities in Hong Kong.

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