PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,477 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the February 26th total of 4,955 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,626 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,754. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.43 and a 12-month high of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54.

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PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

About PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 623.3% in the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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