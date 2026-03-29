BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT) Short Interest Update

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 208 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the February 26th total of 135 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,284 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHYT traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 684 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.49. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $36.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65.

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BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1858 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

About BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Telecom, Media & Technology Sector ETF

The BondBloxx US High Yield Telecom Media Technology Sector ETF (XHYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the telecommunications, media, and technology sectors. XHYT was launched on Feb 15, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

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