Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,027 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the February 26th total of 4,496 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,952 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONBPP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.81. 7,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, operating through its primary subsidiary, Old National Bank. The company offers a comprehensive range of financial services designed to meet the needs of both individual and business clients. Its core activities include commercial and consumer banking, mortgage lending, and treasury management solutions.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending products, Old National Bancorp provides wealth management and trust services through a dedicated team of financial advisors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.