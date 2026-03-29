Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2026

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOMGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,404 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 26th total of 5,723 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IMOM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOM. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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