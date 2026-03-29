Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM) Short Interest Up 64.3% in March

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:IMOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,404 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the February 26th total of 5,723 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,130 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of IMOM traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $38.66. The stock had a trading volume of 34,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,261. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12.

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Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOM. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $353,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF

The Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (IMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of developed-market ex-North America stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. IMOM was launched on Dec 23, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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