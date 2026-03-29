Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (CA) (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,163 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the February 26th total of 33,962 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVLY. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

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Oak Valley Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OVLY traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.81. 10,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.25. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.92.

Oak Valley Bancorp Announces Dividend

Oak Valley Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OVLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $21.29 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 232.0%. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Valley Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Read Our Latest Report on OVLY

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

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Oak Valley Bancorp is the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank, a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lodi, California. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individuals, businesses, agricultural enterprises and nonprofit organizations. Its product portfolio includes checking and savings accounts, money market instruments, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, alongside digital banking tools such as mobile and online banking platforms.

On the lending side, Oak Valley Bancorp provides commercial real estate and construction loans, agricultural and farm real estate financing, equipment leases, SBA-initiated programs and lines of credit.

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