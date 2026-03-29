iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,740 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the February 26th total of 9,838 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

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iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 15,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,469. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.15. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

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The iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds screened for positive ESG ratings. HYXF was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

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