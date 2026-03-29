Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HBNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 11,056 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 26th total of 15,270 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,892 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hotel101 Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hotel101 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hotel101 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

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Hotel101 Global Trading Up 1.5%

HBNB traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06. Hotel101 Global has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $10.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Hotel101 Global in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “sell (d)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hotel101 Global to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hotel101 Global

About Hotel101 Global

(Get Free Report)

Hotel101 Global, Inc, listed on NASDAQ under the symbol HBNB, is a hospitality company specializing in the ownership, development, and operation of midscale hotels and hotel-branded residences. The company’s flagship brand, Hotel101, offers standardized guest rooms, on-site dining, and meeting facilities designed to serve both business and leisure travelers. Since commencing operations in 2021, Hotel101 Global has focused on a growth strategy that combines new property development with franchising agreements to expand its brand footprint.

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hotel101 Global maintains a portfolio of properties primarily in the Philippines, with key locations in Metro Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Clark, Pampanga.

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