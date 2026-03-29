Analyzing Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Enovix has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brenmiller Energy has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enovix and Brenmiller Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 1 4 6 0 2.45 Brenmiller Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $13.46, indicating a potential upside of 157.33%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Brenmiller Energy.

This table compares Enovix and Brenmiller Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $31.82 million 35.70 -$156.74 million ($0.77) -6.79 Brenmiller Energy $387,000.00 1.22 -$6.77 million ($206.44) 0.00

Brenmiller Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenmiller Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.1% of Brenmiller Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Brenmiller Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -492.57% -64.29% -23.65% Brenmiller Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enovix beats Brenmiller Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Brenmiller Energy

(Get Free Report)

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines. It markets its proprietary TES systems under the bGen name. The company was formerly known as Brenmiller Energy Consulting Ltd. and changed its name to Brenmiller Energy Ltd. in 2017. Brenmiller Energy Ltd was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

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