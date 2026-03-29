Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,284,065 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the February 26th total of 4,334,137 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,008,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.96. 11,645,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,915. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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