Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Short Interest Up 68.1% in March

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,284,065 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the February 26th total of 4,334,137 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,008,043 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
VOO traded down $11.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $582.96. 11,645,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,850,915. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $641.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $624.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $622.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street bull Tom Lee reiterates a very long-term bullish outlook for the S&P 500 — he forecasts dramatic gains toward 15,000 by 2030, a call that can support long-horizon inflows into broad S&P exposures like VOO. Tom Lee Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Soaring 129%
- Positive Sentiment: Citi and other strategists continue to argue the bull market isn’t over, providing institutional-level reassurance that could limit outflows from large-cap index funds like VOO. Why VOO Is Slipping Today and Why Citi Says the Bull Market Isn’t Over
- Positive Sentiment: VOO declared its quarterly distribution ($1.8724), a routine income event that can attract yield-sensitive ETF buyers and reduce volatility around rebalancing dates. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Declares Quarterly Distribution
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons of VOO vs. growth-tilted alternatives (like VOOG) may shift some flows between large-cap core and growth-tilt ETFs, but the net impact on VOO depends on investor preference for growth exposure. VOO vs. VOOG: Which Vanguard ETF Has More Upside in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Idiosyncratic S&P 500 stock moves (for example, Best Buy jumping on takeover rumors) can add intra-day volatility to the index but are unlikely to change VOO’s longer-term trajectory. The Strange Reason Best Buy Is One of the S&P 500’s Best Performing Stocks Today
- Negative Sentiment: Rising Treasury yields are prompting concerns about higher Fed policy expectations and valuation pressure on multiples — a headwind for large-cap growth and the S&P 500, pushing VOO lower. Rising Treasury Yields Are Spooking Investors
- Negative Sentiment: Escalating geopolitical tensions tied to Iran and the resulting oil-price spike are driving risk-off sentiment and market-wide declines; multiple market commentators cite the conflict as the main reason VOO is slipping today. Why VOO Is Slipping Today US Indices Drop Again S&P 500 Is Nearing a Correction
Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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