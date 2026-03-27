Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $10.60. Capcom shares last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 4,881 shares trading hands.

Capcom Trading Up 2.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

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Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 32.82%.The firm had revenue of $221.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.38 million. Research analysts predict that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

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