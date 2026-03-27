Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Canon, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.15, but opened at $28.2499. Canon shares last traded at $27.2450, with a volume of 12,710 shares changing hands.

Canon Trading Up 0.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

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Canon (OTCMKTS:CAJPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canon had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc is a multinational corporation headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, renowned for its imaging and optical products. The company’s core businesses encompass the design, manufacturing, and sale of a broad range of products, including digital cameras, interchangeable lenses, printers, scanners, photocopiers, and multifunction office equipment. Canon also offers medical, industrial, and semiconductor lithography systems, supporting sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics.

Founded in 1937 as Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, Canon initially focused on the development of Japan’s first 35mm focal-plane-shutter camera.

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