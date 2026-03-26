Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.46 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 7.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 109.91 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.172 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

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