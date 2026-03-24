Head to Head Contrast: Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) vs. TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) and TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics -609.85% -56.81% -45.34% TG Therapeutics 72.56% 101.12% 51.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intellia Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics $67.67 million 22.35 -$412.69 million ($3.83) -3.34 TG Therapeutics $616.29 million 7.82 $447.18 million $2.77 10.90

TG Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Intellia Therapeutics. Intellia Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TG Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intellia Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TG Therapeutics has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Intellia Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of TG Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Intellia Therapeutics and TG Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics 2 8 10 0 2.40 TG Therapeutics 0 2 3 1 2.83

Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.59, suggesting a potential upside of 52.99%. TG Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.61%. Given TG Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TG Therapeutics is more favorable than Intellia Therapeutics.

Summary

TG Therapeutics beats Intellia Therapeutics on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intellia Therapeutics

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Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease. It also focusses on programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B; and research of proprietary programs focused on developing engineered cell therapies to treat various cancers and autoimmune diseases. In addition, the company offers tools comprising of Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. It has license and collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to co-develop potential products for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B; AvenCell Therapeutics, Inc. to develop allogeneic universal CAR-T cell therapies, and co-develop and co-commercialize allogeneic universal CAR-T cell products for an immuno-oncology indication; SparingVision SAS to develop novel genomic medicines utilizing CRISPR/Cas9 technology for the treatment of ocular diseases; Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. for the development of an allogeneic CD19 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of a variety of B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases; and ONK Therapeutics, Ltd. for the development of engineered NK cell therapies to cure patients with cancer. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About TG Therapeutics

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TG Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults. The company's development pipeline comprises Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; TG-1701 is an orally available and covalently bound Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that exhibits selectivity to BTK in vitro kinase screening; and TG-1801, a bispecific CD47 and CD19 antibody. Its research pipeline includes various investigational medicines. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S; GTC Biotherapeutics; LFB/GTC LLC; Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, S A. for the development and commercialization of umbralisib; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co.; and Novimmune SA, as well as collaboration agreement with Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs in the field of hematological malignancies. TG Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

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