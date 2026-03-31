Short Interest in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF) Decreases By 24.5%

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (NASDAQ:FDFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,490 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the February 26th total of 1,974 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDFF. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 532.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 75,824 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF by 443.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

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Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Stock Up 2.4%

FDFF traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $31.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570. Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.72.

Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptive Finance ETF (FDFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in disruptive finance companies. These are organizations in the finance industry that are pushing for innovative developments that may significantly alter the way they deliver their products and services FDFF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

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