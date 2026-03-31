Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 1,362,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,342,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TALO. Wall Street Zen lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Talos Energy from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

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Talos Energy Stock Down 4.8%

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $392.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.22 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 27.77%.The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Fixed Income Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company’s core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy’s asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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