Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Hino Motors Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.7050, but opened at $23.7950. Hino Motors shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 705 shares.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

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Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Hino Motors had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 4.99%.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer specializing in the production of commercial vehicles and diesel engines. A member of the Toyota Group, Hino develops, assembles and sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and related components for customers in diverse transportation, logistics and municipal sectors. The company’s product lineup spans light trucks and vans up to large long-haul tractor-trailers, alongside a range of diesel powertrains designed for reliability and fuel efficiency.

Founded in 1942 as Diesel Motor Industry Co, Ltd., Hino Motors has evolved through decades of engineering innovation and strategic partnerships.

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