Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 1,637 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.7692.

Bavarian Nordic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.34.

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Bavarian Nordic (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of vaccines and immunotherapies. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Martinsried, Germany, the company combines internal research capabilities with in-house manufacturing to address serious infectious diseases and cancer indications. Bavarian Nordic’s operations encompass preclinical research, clinical development and commercial supply, with a strategic focus on leveraging its proprietary viral vector platforms.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes approved prophylactic vaccines such as Jynneos™ (marketed as Imvamune®/Imvanex®) for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox in the United States, European Union and Canada; Rabipur® for rabies prevention; and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis.

Further Reading

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