Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.38 and last traded at $190.0250. Approximately 107,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 174,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BELFB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $266.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bel Fuse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

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Bel Fuse Stock Down 2.7%

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,074,375.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,592,471.25. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Farouq Salem Ali Tuweiq sold 33,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $7,948,278.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 519,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,039,000 after purchasing an additional 161,736 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolve Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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