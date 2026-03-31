BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 12.3% – Here’s What Happened

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.4150. 17,741,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 55,722,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBAI. Wall Street Zen lowered BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Stock Up 12.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 3.49.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 230.21%.The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 508,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBAI. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BigBear.ai by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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