Friday Financial Purchases Shares of 15,962 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Friday Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 3.0%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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