Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $233.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.07. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

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