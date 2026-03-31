Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,026,265 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the February 26th total of 2,698,019 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,237,666 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 5.4%

BBVA stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,220. The firm has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 17.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 678.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BBVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

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