Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 11,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 5,448 shares.The stock last traded at $8.88 and had previously closed at $8.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Trading Up 3.6%

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter.

About Dai Nippon Printing

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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