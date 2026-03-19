Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 3,100,766 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 317.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,077,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100,766 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $44,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNH. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 31.6% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 303,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 72,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,328,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,138 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 531,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. iA Financial set a $13.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 4.7%

CNH opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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