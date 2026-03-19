Triumph Capital Management Has $414,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October $POCT

Triumph Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 67.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $173,000. Luminist Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter worth $200,000. FSA Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth $228,000.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.9%

POCT opened at $43.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $870.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

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