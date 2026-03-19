Wgi Dm LLC Makes New $31.40 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Wgi Dm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 421,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,401,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 0.0% of Wgi Dm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $89.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC’s core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.