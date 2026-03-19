Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.84. 2,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
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Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Stock Performance
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) is a Belgian investment holding company headquartered in Brussels. Established in 1972 through the consolidation of two family-controlled investment entities, GBL has evolved into one of Europe’s leading diversified investment groups. The company’s strategy focuses on long-term value creation through active ownership and stewardship, positioning itself as a stable partner to the companies in which it invests.
GBL maintains a broad portfolio spanning multiple sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare, energy, materials and financial services.
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