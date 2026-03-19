Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $233.91 and last traded at $233.91. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

Lasertec Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.83.

Get Lasertec alerts:

Lasertec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lasertec Corp is a Japan‐based manufacturer of precision inspection and measurement equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company develops and markets laser‐based metrology systems designed to detect defects, measure critical dimensions and analyze surface topography on photomasks, reticles and wafers used in advanced silicon device fabrication. Its product lineup addresses key stages in semiconductor production, including mask inspection, wafer defect review and overlay measurement.

The company’s core technology leverages high‐resolution optics and laser interferometry to provide non‐contact, high‐speed analysis of patterned surfaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lasertec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lasertec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.