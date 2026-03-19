Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV) Trading Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (BATS:FBCV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.07 and last traded at $36.08. 11,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 50,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Trading Down 1.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a market cap of $141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 506,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after acquiring an additional 78,523 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 80,103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 189,045 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 95,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF (FBCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected large-cap global value stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCV was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.