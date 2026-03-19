Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Up 4.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.2610. 115,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 780,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Embecta in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Embecta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

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Embecta Trading Up 5.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $550.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is 25.32%.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 368.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Embecta by 542.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Company Profile

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Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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