One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.20 and last traded at GBX 3.20, with a volume of 5836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50.

One Media iP Group Stock Down 8.6%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.22.

About One Media iP Group

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