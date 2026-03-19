Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 600 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 price objective on shares of Ashtead Technology in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of Ashtead Technology in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 637.

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Ashtead Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of LON:AT traded up GBX 12.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 405.50. The company had a trading volume of 501,040 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 402.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 360.90. The stock has a market cap of £321.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.29. Ashtead Technology has a 12 month low of GBX 426 and a 12 month high of GBX 893.

Ashtead Technology (LON:AT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 49.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashtead Technology had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 21.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ashtead Technology will post 42.8247734 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tony Durrant bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 306 per share, with a total value of £91,800. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ashtead Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products. It also provides mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and diver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions.

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