APA (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 6.1% – What’s Next?

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.40 and last traded at $38.8570. Approximately 2,188,114 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,170,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Evercore raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of APA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

APA Stock Up 4.5%

The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 15.55%.The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Institutional Trading of APA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in APA by 276.7% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in APA by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of APA in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of APA by 179.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

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