YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 178 and last traded at GBX 179.40, with a volume of 1430117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 385 to GBX 380 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 price target on shares of YouGov in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on YouGov in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YouGov presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.60.

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YouGov Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 256.73. The company has a market capitalization of £210.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

In other news, insider Ashley G. Martin acquired 16,586 shares of YouGov stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 211 per share, with a total value of £34,996.46. 13.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About YouGov

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

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