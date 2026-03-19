NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Shares Down 8.6% – Time to Sell?

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.05 and last traded at $7.12. Approximately 4,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

NatWest Group Trading Down 8.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.94.

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NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

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