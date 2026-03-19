Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Trading Up 5.2% – What’s Next?

Sasol Ltd. (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.6550. 1,544,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,430,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sasol in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sasol has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Sasol Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sasol by 75.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,450,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 624,911 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sasol by 1,627.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,025,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 966,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 890,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 180,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sasol by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 285,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited is an integrated energy and chemical company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations encompass the conversion of natural gas, coal and heavy hydrocarbons into liquid fuels and a wide array of chemical products. Sasol leverages proprietary Fischer-Tropsch and gas-to-liquids (GTL) technologies to deliver cleaner-burning diesel, jet fuel and naphtha, alongside solvents, surfactants and specialty polymers for industrial and consumer applications.

In addition to its GTL business, Sasol operates downstream facilities for the manufacture of alpha olefins, ethylene, propylene and other base-chemical intermediates.

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