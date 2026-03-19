Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 9981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Harbour Energy Stock Performance

About Harbour Energy

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

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Harbour Energy PLC (OTCMKTS: HBRIY) is a London-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed in July 2021 through the merger of Premier Oil and Chrysaor. As the largest UK-listed E&P group by production, the company focuses on developing and operating a diversified portfolio of upstream assets to deliver long-term value through stable cash flow and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities encompass the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

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