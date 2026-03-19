EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Price Up 5% – What’s Next?

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.16 and last traded at $66.7120. Approximately 1,712,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,186,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQT from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on EQT from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on EQT from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EQT from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

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EQT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 23.59%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 19.94%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of EQT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,611.52. This trade represents a 35.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $1,213,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 184,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,798.83. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 61,158 shares of company stock worth $3,742,983 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EQT by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20,828 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 262,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EQT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 119,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

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