Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.34, but opened at $15.99. Super Hi International shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,166 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Super Hi International in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Super Hi International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Hi International presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Super Hi International Stock Up 1.1%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Hi International by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Super Hi International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Super Hi International during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Super Hi International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

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