Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.94 and last traded at $47.5380. Approximately 8,171,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,585,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

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Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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