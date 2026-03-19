Creightons (LON:CRL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 and last traded at GBX 25, with a volume of 290169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.

Creightons Stock Down 3.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 27.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.96.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Creightons

In related news, insider Paul Watts bought 53,000 shares of Creightons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 per share, with a total value of £14,840. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

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