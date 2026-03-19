Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Itau BBA Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.93.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 3.6%

MU traded down $16.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $444.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,684,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,892,848. The stock has a market cap of $500.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.79. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $471.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 196.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu bought 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This represents a 428.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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About Micron Technology

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Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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