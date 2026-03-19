Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230.50 and last traded at GBX 230.50, with a volume of 10396141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 214.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 250 to GBX 240 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 252.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GKP

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Up 7.7%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 191.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of £500.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.18.

(Get Free Report)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.